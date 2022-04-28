Weekend Iowa baseball preview

The Rick Heller led Iowa Hawkeyes find themselves back on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble going into the final four weekends of the season. This weekend, they will travel to Lincoln, NE to take on a Nebraska team that just has not been able to win a close game to save their lives. The Huskers come into the weekend with a 9-17 record in games decided by three runs or less. They sit at 17-23 overall and 5-7 in Big Ten play.

In defense of the Huskers, they have dealt with their fair share of uncontrollable adversity this season, in the form of injuries. However, it has still been a very disappointing season for Iowa’s rivals to the west.

Will Bolt’s squad has however, picked up some momentum over the last few days, as they smashed Indiana 19-7 on Sunday and followed it up with midweek wins over Kansas State and Omaha. Nebraska plays a lot of close games, so expect the same thing this weekend.

Friday Pitching Match-up – rSoph Adam Mazur vs Sr Shay Schanaman

Adam Mazur has been nothing short of spectacular over his last two starts and he will be looking to continue his good fortunes in the series opener. On the season, Mazur has a 2.76 ERA, including 73 strikeouts to 20 walks in 62.0 innings. As mentioned, his last two outings have been outstanding. Against Minnesota and Rutgers, Mazur has combined for 16.0 innings, 22 strikeouts and no walks, while allowing just two earned runs on 12 hits. When he is on, he is the best pitcher in the Big Ten.

Shay Schanaman has been a bit of a mixed bag for the Huskers this season. Some good performances, some average appearances and some bad outings. He has shown the ability to go deep in games, as he averages 5.2 innings per start, including six starts into the sixth inning or later. On the season, Shay has a 4.34 ERA, including 56 strikeouts to 22 walks in 56.0 innings of work. His last start against Indiana was rough, as he allowed six earned runs on eight hits in just 4.0 innings.

Saturday Pitching Match-up – GSr Connor Schultz vs Soph Emmett Olson

The reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Week Connor Schultz will be making his third start since re-joining the starting rotation and he will be looking for a repeat performance of last week against Rutgers. On the season, Schultz has posted a solid 1.97 ERA, including 36 strikeouts to 13 walks in 32.0 innings. He also brings a very impressive 0.81 WHIP into this weekend. Last Saturday, against Rutgers, Schultz went 8.0 scoreless innings, including six strikeouts to just one walk and two hits.

Emmett Olson will be making just his fifth start of the season, but it will be the fourth consecutive week that he has been in the Saturday starting role. On the season, Olson has a 2.45 ERA and a WHIP of 1.22, including 39 strikeouts to 11 walks in 40.1 innings. Over his last three starts, Olson has struck out 15 and walked six, while allowing 14 hits in 17.2 innings. He has not been helped by his defensive, as just three of his 11 runs allowed were earned.

Sunday Pitching Match-up – Soph Ty Langenberg vs TBA

For the first half of the season, Ty Langenberg was the most consistent pitcher in the Hawkeyes rotation. Fast forward a couple weeks and Langenberg is looking to bounce back after some rough performances in the month of April. In his last three starts, Ty has allowed 11 runs over 10.1 innings (9.61 ERA). His strikeout numbers have gone down as well, but a match-up against a Nebraska lineup that frequently strikes out may just be the thing Ty needs to get back on track.

The Cornhuskers have not yet announced a starter for Sunday afternoon. However, Koty Frank figures to be the leading candidate, as he has been in the starting rotation each of the last four weekends. Frank has a 3.95 ERA, including 49 strikeouts to 15 walks in 43.1 innings. Jackson Brockett (6.10 ERA) and Kyle Perry (6.75 ERA) are a couple other potential starters for Sunday.

Breaking Down the Huskers

The Nebraska lineup has struggled this season with striking out and getting hits, which is not a winning combination. The Huskers are batting .246 (263rd) as a team, while 322 hits ranks 237th in the country. As a team they strike out in 24.1% of their plate appearances. Despite that, Nebraska has scored 41 runs during their 3-game winning streak, including 38 hits, but the strikeouts are still up with 24 (8 per gm).

C Griffin Everitt leads the Huskers lineup with a .295 batting average, as well as a team leading seven home runs and 19 extra base hits. Everitt also leads the team with 35 RBIs. 1B Max Anderson has come on strong lately, as he is 15/39 (.385) over his last nine games. On the season, Anderson is batting .281, but leads the team in runs (34) and hits (47), while he is second in extra base hits (16), HRs (6) and RBIs (28).

OF Cam Chick leads the team with an impressive .469 on-base percentage, which is helped by his team leading 31 walks drawn. However, Chick strikes out in 29.8% of his plate appearances. The senior is batting .267 and leads the team in home runs with seven, while he is second on the team in runs (33) and stolen bases (7). SS Brice Matthews is the Huskers biggest threat on the base paths with 12, but he is the team’s leading strikeout victim, as he strikes out in an astounding 31.7% of his plate appearances. He is batting .248 on the season, with five home runs and eight doubles.

OF Garrett Anglim (.282, 35 H), OF Leighton Banjoff (.233, .402 OBP), 2B Core Jackson (.227) 1B Jack Steil (.179) DH Gabe Swansen (.154) and 3B Efry Cervantes (.178) are all other names you should expect to see this weekend.

In the bullpen, the Huskers do not have many arms that stand out on the stat sheet. Braxton Bragg is the best arm available and is their closer. On the season, Bragg has posted a 3.80 ERA and five saves. In 21.1 innings, Bragg has struck out 23 and walked just one, while he boasts an impressive 0.85 WHIP. He has allowed just one run over his last 7.0 innings pitched.

Tyler Martin has appeared in a team high 17 games, throwing 20.2 innings, but has a 5.23 ERA. However, that ERA is a little skewed due to a disastrous outing against Rutgers. On the season, Martin has tossed a scoreless outing in 12 of his 17 appearances. He has 21 strikeouts to 10 walks in 20.2 innings.

CJ Hood (4.91 ERA, 15 gms) and Mason Ornelas (5.86 ERA, 13 gms) struggle with walks, as they have combined to walk 27 to 33 strikeouts in 38.2 innings. Ornelas is a longer relief option, as he averages 2.1 innings per outing. Chandler Benson (4.00 ERA, 11 gms) and Jackson Brockett (6.10 ERA, 9 gms) figure to also see the mound this weekend.

Midweek vs Illinois State

The Hawkeyes and Redbirds were scheduled to face off in a midweek contest earlier in the year, but frigid temperatures canceled that game. Now, the Illinois State will travel to Iowa City. They currently have a 15-21 record, including a 2-4 record against Big Ten teams. The Redbirds face off against Dallas Baptist this weekend.

Illinois State boasts a trio of dangerous home run hitters in their lineup, led by OF Ryan Cermak who has a team leading 15 home runs, which ranks 19th in all of college baseball. Those home runs go along with his .343 batting average and .453 on-base percentage. 1B Jake McCaw leads the team in hits (47) and RBIs (37), while following Cermak with 10 home runs. McCaw is batting .324 on the season, but strikes out in 25.4% of his plate appearances. 3B Nick Gile rounds out the trio with 7 home runs, as well as a team leading 11 doubles. His 40 hits ranks third on the team, but he leads the team with 34 strikeouts.

The Illinois State pitching staff has posted a 4.89 team ERA on the season, while holding opponents to a .251 batting average. Colin Wyman (3.50 ERA, 1.14 WHIP) could potentially get the start, as he has started a couple midweek games for the Redbirds.

Final Thought

Set the Over/Under at 3 for this set of games. I almost pushed it to 3.5, but the offensive surge from the Nebraska the last couple of games makes it seem like a sweep is less likely. However, the Huskers have still been swept by Rutgers and TCU this season, while BYU took three of four in Lincoln. If Mazur and Schultz can carry over their outstanding pitching, the Hawkeyes could be going for the sweep Sunday. Illinois State has a couple of dangerous bats in their lineup, but Iowa is 7-1 in midweek games and face the Redbirds at Duane Banks Field.



