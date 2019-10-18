MORE: Offer List | 2020 Recruiting Board | 2021 Recruiting Board It will be another big recruiting weekend for the Hawkeyes with several top prospects expected to be in attendance for Saturday's game between Iowa and Purdue. In this update, we take a look at all the top names, where the Hawkeyes currently stand in their recruiting, and much more.



Ranked No. 25 overall in the Class of 2021, four-star defensive tackle Damon Payne is one of the more highly recruited players in the country. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Michigan native will be making the trip to Iowa City with teammate Brenden Deasfernandes, an Iowa commit and one of his best friends, to get a closer look at the Hawkeyes this weekend. Currently, Payne holds 32 scholarship offers with a list that includes Iowa, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Penn State, USC, and Oregon just to name a few.

One of Iowa's top running back targets in the Class of 2021, Willie Shaw, will be back in town this weekend. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Chicago native earned a scholarship offer from the Iowa coaching staff this past summer and attended the Hawkeye Tailgater in July. Now, he will be getting a look at the game day atmosphere at Kinnick Stadium. Currently, Shaw holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, and Virginia.

Class of 2021 safety Justin Walters is another visitor from the Hawkeye Tailgater in July that will be returning this weekend. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Illinois native was also at one of Iowa's junior day earlier this year and has seen his recruiting pick up considerably this then. Now, his list of scholarship offers includes Iowa, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Boston College, Iowa State, Minnesota, Cincinnati, and Army.

Class of 2021 tight end Jameson Geers tried to make it in last weekend, but had to end up rescheduling for this week. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Illinois native earned an offer at Iowa's camp in June and has been steadily picking up more opportunities ever since with a list that now also includes Iowa State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Kansas, Louisville, and several MAC schools.

With the versatility to play wide receiver or linebacker in college, William Lee is an intriguing prospect in the Class of 2021. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Lee earned an early scholarship offer from Iowa last December and will be making his first visit with the Hawkeyes this weekend. So far, Iowa remains Lee's only offer, but other schools showing interest include Missouri, Wisconsin, and Kansas.

In-state defensive end Jeff Bowie will be making the short drive from West Branch to Iowa City on Saturday for his third game day visit of the season with the Hawkeyes. A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-5, 242-pound Bowie currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Northern Illinois.l

Class of 2022 running back Arlen Harris Jr. has visited Iowa City a couple times in the past and will be returning this weekend along with teammate Jaydon Wannstedt. A playmaking 5-foot-10, 175-pound back, whose father played in the NFL, Harris holds early scholarship offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Iowa State, and Purdue.

Class of 2022 prospect Braelon Allen emerged on the radar after earning a scholarship offer at Iowa's camp in June. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Allen, who is also a standout wrestler in high school, could play offense or defense in college, anywhere from quarterback to receiver to linebacker or defensive back. Currently, Iowa remains his only offer, but other schools showing interest include Wisconsin and Notre Dame.

Michigan linebacker Tag Bonnema is another Class of 2022 prospect that earned an offer at Iowa's camp in June and will be back this weekend. The 6-foot-4, 197-pound Bonnema currently holds offers from Iowa, Western Michigan, and Ferris State.



One name to potentially watch for a new scholarship offer this weekend could be Omaha tight end A.J. Rollins. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Rollins comes into the weekend with offers already on the table from Nebraska, Iowa State, and Missouri.

Another new name to watch for a potential offer wide receiver Jaylin Noel. A Kansas City native, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Noel already has offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, and Minnesota, and will be getting his first look at the Hawkeyes this weekend.