Weekend Recruiting Preview
MORE: Offer List | 2020 Recruiting Board | 2021 Recruiting Board
It will be another big recruiting weekend for the Hawkeyes with several top prospects expected to be in attendance for Saturday's game between Iowa and Purdue. In this update, we take a look at all the top names, where the Hawkeyes currently stand in their recruiting, and much more.
Ranked No. 25 overall in the Class of 2021, four-star defensive tackle Damon Payne is one of the more highly recruited players in the country. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Michigan native will be making the trip to Iowa City with teammate Brenden Deasfernandes, an Iowa commit and one of his best friends, to get a closer look at the Hawkeyes this weekend. Currently, Payne holds 32 scholarship offers with a list that includes Iowa, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Penn State, USC, and Oregon just to name a few.
One of Iowa's top running back targets in the Class of 2021, Willie Shaw, will be back in town this weekend. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Chicago native earned a scholarship offer from the Iowa coaching staff this past summer and attended the Hawkeye Tailgater in July. Now, he will be getting a look at the game day atmosphere at Kinnick Stadium. Currently, Shaw holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, and Virginia.
Class of 2021 safety Justin Walters is another visitor from the Hawkeye Tailgater in July that will be returning this weekend. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Illinois native was also at one of Iowa's junior day earlier this year and has seen his recruiting pick up considerably this then. Now, his list of scholarship offers includes Iowa, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Boston College, Iowa State, Minnesota, Cincinnati, and Army.
Class of 2021 tight end Jameson Geers tried to make it in last weekend, but had to end up rescheduling for this week. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Illinois native earned an offer at Iowa's camp in June and has been steadily picking up more opportunities ever since with a list that now also includes Iowa State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Kansas, Louisville, and several MAC schools.
With the versatility to play wide receiver or linebacker in college, William Lee is an intriguing prospect in the Class of 2021. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Lee earned an early scholarship offer from Iowa last December and will be making his first visit with the Hawkeyes this weekend. So far, Iowa remains Lee's only offer, but other schools showing interest include Missouri, Wisconsin, and Kansas.
In-state defensive end Jeff Bowie will be making the short drive from West Branch to Iowa City on Saturday for his third game day visit of the season with the Hawkeyes. A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-5, 242-pound Bowie currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Northern Illinois.l
Class of 2022 running back Arlen Harris Jr. has visited Iowa City a couple times in the past and will be returning this weekend along with teammate Jaydon Wannstedt. A playmaking 5-foot-10, 175-pound back, whose father played in the NFL, Harris holds early scholarship offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Iowa State, and Purdue.
Class of 2022 prospect Braelon Allen emerged on the radar after earning a scholarship offer at Iowa's camp in June. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Allen, who is also a standout wrestler in high school, could play offense or defense in college, anywhere from quarterback to receiver to linebacker or defensive back. Currently, Iowa remains his only offer, but other schools showing interest include Wisconsin and Notre Dame.
Michigan linebacker Tag Bonnema is another Class of 2022 prospect that earned an offer at Iowa's camp in June and will be back this weekend. The 6-foot-4, 197-pound Bonnema currently holds offers from Iowa, Western Michigan, and Ferris State.
One name to potentially watch for a new scholarship offer this weekend could be Omaha tight end A.J. Rollins. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Rollins comes into the weekend with offers already on the table from Nebraska, Iowa State, and Missouri.
Another new name to watch for a potential offer wide receiver Jaylin Noel. A Kansas City native, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Noel already has offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, and Minnesota, and will be getting his first look at the Hawkeyes this weekend.
See our full list of confirmed visitors for Saturday's game below.
October 19 Visitors:
Damon Payne - 6-foot-4, 295-pound 2021 DT from Belleville, MI (Iowa offer)
Willie Shaw - 5-foot-11, 180-pound 2021 RB from Chicago, IL (Iowa offer)
Justin Walters - 6-foot-1, 170-pound 2021 DB from Bolingbrook, IL (Iowa offer)
Jameson Geers - 6-foot-5, 225-pound 2021 TE from New Lenox, IL (Iowa offer)
William Lee - 6-foot-2, 175-pound 2021 WR/LB from Kirkwood, MO (Iowa offer)
Jeff Bowie - 6-foot-5, 242-pound 2021 DE from West Branch, IA (Iowa offer)
Arlen Harris Jr. - 5-foot-10, 175-pound 2022 RB from St. Charles, MO (Iowa offer)
Braelon Allen - 6-foot-1, 200-pound 2022 ATH from Fond Du Lac, WI (Iowa offer)
Tag Bonnema - 6-foot-4, 197-pound 2022 LB from Zeeland, MI (Iowa offer)
Cale Anthony - 6-foot-1, 225-pound 2020 LB from Pleasantville, IA
A.J. Rollins - 6-foot-6, 215-pound 2021 TE from Omaha, NE
Jaylin Noel - 5-foot-11, 170-pound 2021 WR from Kansas City, MO
Kameron Lee - 6-foot-2, 190-pound 2021 WR from Kenosha, WI
Mac Strand - 6-foot-1, 225-pound 2021 LB from Appleton, WI
Dorian Singer - 6-foot-0, 175-pound 2021 WR from Oakdale, MN
Duane Montgomery - 6-foot-5, 240-pound 2021 TE from Indianapolis, IN
Ali Fisher - 6-foot-1, 180-pound 2021 WR from Ann Arbor, MI
Josh Buri - 5-foot-11, 210-pound 2021 RB from Stewartville, MN
Jackson Fortner - 6-foot-0, 170-pound 2021 WR from Kirkwood, MO
Creed Welch - 6-foot-3, 170-pound 2021 QB from Waukon, IA
Spruceton Buddenhagen - 6-foot-6, 275-pound 2022 OL from Osceola, IA
Jerry Cross - 6-foot-6, 220-pound 2022 WR from Milwaukee, WI
Cam Done - 6-foot-5, 246-pound 2022 DT from Milwaukee, WI
Jaydon Wannstedt - 6-foot-2, 290-pound 2022 DT from St. Charles, MO
Aaron Blom - 5-foot-11, 165-pound K from Oskaloosa, IA (walk-on commit)
Brenden Deasfernandes - 6-foot, 161-pound 2020 CB from Belleville, MI (Iowa commit)
Ethan Hurkett - 6-foot-3, 230-pound 2020 DE from Cedar Rapids, IA (Iowa commit)
Tyler Elsbury - 6-foot-6, 298-pound 2020 OL from Byron, IL (Iowa commit)
Isaiah Bruce - 6-foot-2, 265-pound 2020 DT from Lena, IL (Iowa commit)
Gennings Dunker - 6-foot-5, 275-pound 2021 OL from Lena, IL (Iowa commit)
Jaden Harrell - 6-foot-2, 220-pound 2021 LB from Urbandale, IA (Iowa commit)
Connor Colby - 6-foot-6, 275-pound 2021 OL from Cedar Rapids, IA (Iowa commit)
Stay with HawkeyeReport.com this weekend for the latest news on Iowa football recruiting.