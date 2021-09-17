Weekend Recruiting Preview

MORE: 2022 Recruiting Board | 2023 Recruiting Board With the Hawkeyes back at home in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, it will be another busy recruiting weekend for the Iowa coaching staff. In this update, we take a closer look at the prospects visiting Iowa City on Saturday, where the Hawkeyes currently stand in their recruiting, and much more.

Four-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper is making the trip to Iowa this weekend during a bye week on his schedule. For the 6-foot-5, 185-pound Arizona native, the visit is definitely a family affair, especially with his father being a former Hawkeye. "Our whole family will be there cheering on our Hawks," Kevin Kasper told HawkeyeReport.com. A highly sought after prospect in the Class of 2023, Kasper currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, USC, UCLA, Notre Dame, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, Vanderbilt, and Tennessee.

Class of 2023 in-state prospect Alex Mota earned a scholarship offer from Iowa last spring and will be in town this weekend for a game day visit. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Marion native grew up going to games at Kinnick Stadium, but says this trip will feel a little different now that he has an opportunity to play for the Hawkeyes. "The thing that feels different is definitely the offer and being able to spend time with the coaches and players," said Mota. "Just the fact they have offered me and see the football player I am and believe in me." Mota continues to garner heavy interest with an offer list that now includes Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. This month, he has visited Wisconsin and Iowa State.

Class of 2023 TE/LB Ben Kueter will not have to travel far to visit Kinnick Stadium, but the Iowa City native is interested in learning more about the coaching staff's interest in him as a football prospect this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Kueter has earned scholarship offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, and Missouri over the past month after an impressive start to his junior season at City High. Also a top wrestling prospect, Kueter plans to visit again on October 9 with Coach Tom Brands and staff.

Class of 2023 quarterback Parker Leise was at Iowa's camp in June and will return for a game day visit this weekend. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Leise has an early scholarship offer from Kansas and interest from several others. This season, he plans to visit Iowa, Notre Dame, Minnesota, Penn State, and Cincinnati, among others.

In-state offensive tackle Ben Kuehnast continues to garner Power 5 interest and will be in town to visit the Hawkeyes this weekend. This month, the 6-foot-7, 265-pound Humboldt native has also visited Iowa State and Minnesota, and currently has scholarship offers from Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Illinois State, and North Dakota.

The Hawkeyes will also have several commits in town again this weekend, including quarterback Carson May who will be taking in his first game ever at Kinnick Stadium. Other commits expected to be on campus include Jacob Bostick, Aaron Graves, Caden Crawford, and Kale Krogh. See below for a full list of visitors that we have confirmed for Saturday.