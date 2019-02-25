With 39 catches and 979 receiving yards as a junior, Algona wide receiver Wyatt Wegener is on the radar for the Iowa Hawkeyes and others in the Class of 2020. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Wegener gives us an update on his recent visit to Iowa's junior and much more in this update.

Q: Overall how was your trip at Iowa?

WEGENER: Overall it was good. I got to meet the coaches, who seemed to be really good guys.

Q: What was your schedule during the course of the day?

WEGENER: We had lunch, then the coaches introduced themselves before we went to get pictures. After that we had a facilities tour and had a player panel that we were able to ask players questions. Then after that, we had meetings with our position coaches and then toured Kinnick before concluding.

Q: What was your favorite part of the trip?

WEGENER: Probably just meeting with the coaches and being able to talk some football with our position coach.

Q: What position group were you with and what did you learn during that time?

WEGENER: I was with the wide receivers and really just got to know coach Copeland.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program?

WEGENER: It's a great program with a good history of success. Also, they have a great strength and conditioning program.

Q: How were the coaches and did you get a chance to talk to any specific coaches more?

WEGENER: They coaches were really good people. I talked to Coach Woods and Coach Copeland probably equal amounts throughout the day.

Q: What type of attention has Iowa shown you?

WEGENER: They started to show more attention after their season ended. They've told me that they are interested and will be coming up to watch me run track. Also, they want me to come down to camp this summer.

Q: What colleges are recruiting you overall?

WEGENER: I've had a lot of coaches show interest on Twitter. I have interest from Iowa, Nebraska, Texas Christian University, Miami of OH, Northern Illinois, Kansas State, South Dakota State, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, North Dakota State, South Dakota, Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois, and Western Illinois.

Q: What school or schools are recruiting you the hardest?

WEGENER: A lot of those schools have just started this past week but Iowa, Miami of OH, SDSU, NDSU, and USD have contacted me quite often.

Q: Do you have any more trips planned ahead?

WEGENER: As of now, no. I just visited Miami of Ohio. I plan on reaching out to most of the schools that have shown interest.Any ideas on where you are trying to camp at this summer?I don't really have anything 100% set up yet as things are starting to heat up quite a bit. The only camp I am signed up for as of now is The Opening Regionals in St. Louis.

Q: What was your favorite college growing up?

WEGENER: I never really have had an outright favorite. I have just been a fan of most Midwest teams. I also have liked Oregon and TCU.