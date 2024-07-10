Oh, hello. As the sign out front should have told you, Go Iowa Awesome has become Hawkeye Beacon. There are no changes to your subscriptions or the structure of the site — but even though this change is essentially cosmetic, it's still one we felt was worth making. You'll notice some other updates to the layout today as well. Most notably, yes, we heard you — there's finally a forum for women's basketball.

Why "Hawkeye Beacon?"

It's simpler. It's cleaner. It says "Hawkeye" in it now. It's also a serendipitous nod to the history of journalism in the state of Iowa; the original Hawkeye Beacon was a weekly newspaper in Hawkeye, Iowa from 1892-1944, according to the Library of Congress. Do we have any personal connection to that paper? Not a chance! But we're more than happy to share a sliver of similarity with history. Also, it turns out that giving your site a tongue-twister of a name like "Go Iowa Awesome" isn't the best idea when we have to say our site before the questions at press conferences.

Why now?

With Rivals refreshing its own brand this month, we made the decision a few weeks ago that this would be a good time to do the same. To that point, for as much as we'll keep carrying forward the sensibilities that brought us to that old name, we've learned over the last 18 months in particular that it can be confusing for both new readers and the people we cover. Inside jokes are a lifeblood of communities, but this should — hopefully, at least — be more accessible for readers.

Anything else?