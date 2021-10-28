Wetering tears ACL

Injuries of the season-ending variety have not been kind to the Iowa WBB team so far this fall, as sophomore Forward Shateah Wetering became the second Hawkeye to suffer an ACL tear. She will join Sharon Goodman in the rehab process, and they will both look to get back on the court next season.

“Shateah was having a terrific preseason…stood out as one of our most improved players from last season,” said Coach Lisa Bluder in the press release. “Shateah will use this year to rehab, learn from a coach’s perspective and be an active teammate from her sisters on the team.”

Wetering played in seven games last season, scoring five points and grabbing four rebounds in 21 total minutes of action. With the comments Coach Bluder made, you wonder if she would have been vying for more minutes in her second season with the team.

With two Hawkeyes out for the season already with ACL injuries, the room for more injuries with this team is very slim.