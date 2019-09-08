News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-08 01:36:27 -0500') }} football Edit

What did we learn?

Reports of the demise of A.J. Epenesa were premature.
Reports of the demise of A.J. Epenesa were premature.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

It was just about a perfect day on Saturday.Sunny skies, comfortable temperatures, and just about a perfect performance from the Iowa football team.Sure there are areas where the Hawkeyes could hav...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}