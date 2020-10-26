What did we learn?
The Iowa Edge.That was the mantra from Hawkeye football for many years. Players wore the gear every Tuesday when we would interview them during the season and it was basically a lifestyle.It was ab...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news