What did we learn?
Kinnick Stadium is a special place. We hear that all the time, but the reality is it’s not just lip service. The reality is that the old stadium that has been updated a number of times over the yea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news