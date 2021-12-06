What did we learn?
The warts on the Iowa football team were there all season.We all knew that the offensive production was not great, but those warts were covered up by outstanding play on defense, special teams, and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news