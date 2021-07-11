What next at defensive back for Iowa?
MORE: Offer List | Recruiting BoardWith one of Iowa's top targets at defensive back, Christion Stokes, committing to West Virginia on Saturday, the question now is what's next for the Hawkeyes?We h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news