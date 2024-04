On Tuesday morning, Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill announced that was entering the transfer portal. A starter for the majority of last season and QB1 during the spring due to Cade McNamara's recovery from knee surgery, Hill leaves the quarterback room in Iowa City lacking depth.

With Hill gone, what's next for the Hawkeyes under center? It's all dependent on who's left in the room, what Kirk Ferentz and Tyler Barnes are able to pull off in the transfer portal, and who will arrive on campus this summer.