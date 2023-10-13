Iowa travels to Madison, WI on Saturday (3:00 PM CT, FOX) to face Wisconsin in the biggest game of the season for the Hawkeyes (and, probably, the Badgers as well). The winner of this game will have a huge leg up on the loser in the Big Ten West division standings -- even with half the season to play out, that advantage may be insurmountable. So what will we be watching as Iowa tries to keep its Big Ten West hopes alive -- and win in Madison for the first time since 2015?

WHO WINS THE GROUND GAME

There have been few predictors more reliable than this one: the team that wins the rushing battle takes home the Heartland Trophy. Going back to 2009, the team that outruns the other in this game is 11-1. The only exception came in 2009, when Iowa ran for 65 yards and allowed 87 but still came away with a win in Madison. Controlling the game via running the ball has been a key to this series for three decades now and it feels like it's probably going to hold true again on Saturday. For Iowa to win this game, the Hawkeyes are going to have to find success in the ground game. Iowa hasn't been very good on offense this season, but the best moments have tended to feature a strong showing by the running backs (250+ yards against Western Michigan, 180+ yards against Purdue). Effectively running the ball would also take pressure off Deacon Hill (making his first career road start), which could reduce the likelihood of Hill turning the ball over. Putting as little pressure on Hill's shoulders as possible seems like the best strategy for Iowa in this game. To do that, the Iowa offensive line will probably need to produce its best -- and most consistent -- performance of the season.

FIND THE WIDE RECEIVERS

While the strength of the running game feels like a bigger factor in determining the outcome of this game, it doesn't mean that the passing game (and specifically the involvement of the receivers) won't be a factor as well. No wide receiver caught a pass for Iowa last week against Purdue, one of those stats that would seem impossible for any offense but the iowa offense. That Iowa managed to defeat Purdue without a single catch from a receiver is mostly a testament to the excellence of Erick All last week, as well as a strong showing from the running game, and the usual steady play of the Iowa defense. It's not a formula that anyone should be eager to repeat; Iowa needs to get the ball to receivers in the passing game. There will probably be opportunities for Iowa to make plays in the passing game -- the Badgers do have the 13th-ranked pass defense in the Big Ten, though it's been better in their most recent games. And with Wisconsin likely to load the box to smother Iowa's running game, there should be chances for Hill to get the ball to receivers in single coverage. Iowa will need to hit on some of those plays to move the ball and get the defense to back out of the box, which would also free up lanes for the running game.

WIN THE TURNOVER BATTLE

After a disastrous performance in the turnover department against Penn State (-4), Iowa has gone +3 over the last two games against Michigan State and Purdue. While the Hawkeyes have still been turning the ball over themselves (two giveaways against MSU, one interception against Purdue), the defense has returned to its ballhawking ways, forcing six turnovers over the last two weeks, including three interceptions against MSU and two more against Purdue. Going back to 2009, the team that wins the turnover battle is 8-4 in the Iowa-Wisconsin series. It's been more important for Iowa to win the turnover battle than the Badgers -- in Iowa's four wins over Wisconsin since '09, the Hawkeyes have won the turnover battle in each of those wins and finished +7 in turnover margin in those games. Wisconsin has won the game despite losing the turnover battle four times in that span (although the turnover margin was just +1 to Iowa in all four of those Badger wins). Winning the turnover battle feels even more important than normal for Iowa in this game, given the oft-documented struggles of the Hawkeye offense. The Iowa offense isn't likely to produce long drives or methodical drives against the Wisconsin defense; the Hawkeyes are going to need some short fields in order to have success on offense. And if the defense can score on those forced turnovers as well -- even better.

A LACK OF FAMILIARITY