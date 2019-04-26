What we will be watching
The Iowa football team will hold their final spring practice on Friday night. Unfortunately, it won’t be at Kinnick Stadium due to the replacement of the playing surface, which means Hawkeye fans w...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news