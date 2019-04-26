News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-26 09:06:38 -0500') }} football Edit

What we will be watching

Ad9ehyftgnr4lotfi8qn
We will be keeping an eye on Tyrone Tracy on Friday night.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport.com
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

The Iowa football team will hold their final spring practice on Friday night. Unfortunately, it won’t be at Kinnick Stadium due to the replacement of the playing surface, which means Hawkeye fans w...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}