Whitters Talks Commitment: "I Felt Like I was Always a Hawkeye"

On Monday morning, Iowa added the commitment of 2026 three-star offensive guard, Colin Whitters out of Iowa City West. Premium subscribers knew the 6'4", 300-pound lineman was FutureCasted to the Hawkeyes since June of last year and was expected to commit this week.

Whitters sat down with Hawkeye Beacon on Sunday evening, prior to announcing his decision, to share what went into his commitment, what it means to him to stay in his hometown and play for Iowa, how George Barnett influenced his choice, plus more.