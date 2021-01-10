HawkeyeReport - Wieskamp bounces back, scores 1,000th career point

Joe Wieskamp knew he didn't play his best game earlier this week at Maryland. He played on 17 minutes and didn't score at the level he normal would. So the junior forward came into practice this week with an alpha mentality and had what Fran McCaffery was one of his best practices as a Hawkeye.



That served as a springboard to Wieskamp scoring 20 points and hauling down 6 rebounds in Iowa's victory over Minnesota. Following the win, Wieskamp discussed his success following the down games and reaching 1,000 career points as a Hawkeye.

