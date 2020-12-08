HawkeyeReport - Wieskamp finds the range in Iowa's victory over UNC

Jordan Bohannon says that he tells Joe Wieskamp all the time that he wants him to just shoot the ball. On Tuesday night he listened as the junior wing poured in 19 points in Iowa's victory over North Carolina. Wieskamp made 5-7 from three point range and also had nine key rebounds. Following the win, Wieskamp discusses his hot shooting, particularly in the first half, and Iowa's strong shooting overall that led to the victory over the Tar Heels.

