On Tuesday, Joe Wieskamp was named one of five finalists for the Jerry West Award, which is given annually to the top shooting guard in the country. While the junior guard is happy with the honor, he's focused on the task at hand and that's a huge week of basketball ahead for the Hawkeyes with trips to Michigan and Ohio State on tap.



He discusses his honor, the games ahead, and how and why Iowa is playing better defense in the past few games.