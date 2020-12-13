HawkeyeReport - Wieskamp, Hawkeyes ready for bigger tests

The preseason isn't officially over, but the biggest game of the season is the horizon and Joe Wieskamp and his teammates are ready for it. Wieskamp and the Hawkeyes completed a one-sided win over Northern Illinois on Sunday afternoon, 106-53, with the junior wing dropping in a season high 20 points in the effort. Following the victory, Wieskamp discusses his more aggressive play on the offensive end of the floor and why they are looking forward to playing Gonzaga on Saturday.

