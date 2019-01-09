Box Score

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) - Joe Wieskamp had 19 points, Luka Garza added 16 and Iowa beat Northwestern 73-63 on Wednesday night despite playing without leading scorer Tyler Cook.

Isaiah Moss had 12 points for the Hawkeyes (13-3, 2-3), who have won seven of eight. Cook, a 6-9 junior forward, sat out with a sore knee.

Vic Law had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Anthony Gaines also scored 13, Ryan Taylor had 11 and A.J. Turner 10 for Northwestern (10-6, 1-4), which has dropped two of three.

Dererk Pardon, the Wildcats' second-leading scorer, was held to six points and five rebounds before fouling out with four minutes remaining.

Despite missing Cook's 17.3 points in the starting lineup, Iowa jumped out to a 9-2 lead.

Northwestern missed its first five field-goal attempts and its first seven 3-point attempts, but battled back from the slow start to tie the score at 13.

The Hawkeyes were leading 28-19 — their biggest of the first half — with 5½ minutes to go before the Wildcats closed with a 15-6 run for a tie at 34 at halftime.

Taylor opened the second half with a 3-pointer to give Northwestern its first lead. The Wildcats stretched their edge to 44-37 a few minutes later and seemingly had gained control of the game.

Iowa, though, responded with a 15-2 run for a 52-46 lead with 12½ minutes to play. Wieskamp hit a 3-pointer to put the Hawkeyes back on top, 47-46. The freshman guard then capped the run with a slick crossover for a layup and a 3-point play — picking up the fourth foul on Law in the process.

A short while later, Garza drew the fourth foul on Pardon.

Northwestern had opportunities to mount a rally in the final 10 minutes, but couldn't develop any consistency offensively. The Wildcats were 22 of 57 (38.6 percent) from the field, including 7 of 27 on 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Things looked bleak for the Hawkeyes when it became apparent Cook wasn't going to play, but they rallied for their first true road win of the season.

Northwestern: The Wildcats have been a strong shooting team throughout coach Chris Collins' first five seasons, but this group has struggled to put the ball in the basket against good teams, especially from behind the 3-point arc.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts No. 16 Ohio State on Saturday.

Northwestern: At No. 2 Michigan on Sunday.