After struggling through an eight minute scoring drought in the first half, Joe Wieskamp took matters into his own hands. The sophomore wing ended the scoreless streak and then in the second half, he scored 20 of his career high 30 points to lead the Hawkeyes to a convincing win over the Huskers.



Following the win, Wieskamp discussed the victory and taking over the game. Luka Garza and C.J. Fredrick also weighed on on Wieskamp's play and the fire that the entire team showed early in the game, coming off the loss at Purdue earlier this week.

