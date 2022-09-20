There’s never been any doubt about the talent when it comes to Caden Wilkins on the basketball court.

The 6-foot-6 wing prospect from Bettendorf is generally considered to be one of, if not the top prospect in the state of Iowa in the Class of 2024. However, the offers have yet to really start rolling in for the talented prospect.

This summer he played with the Iowa Barnstormers program and performed well.

“I thought I had a really good summer playing AAU ball. Now I just have to keep working to make sure coaches get out to see me more,” Wilkins said.

One of the schools that is keeping close tabs on him is the Iowa Hawkeyes. Fran McCaffery has watched Wilkins quite a bit and he was also recruited by Iowa assistant coach Matt Gatens when he was at Drake.

This past weekend, Wilkins made an unofficial visit to Iowa and spent time with both Iowa coaches.

“Coach Gatens was recruiting me at Drake, so I already knew him, but this was the first time I really had the chance to spend a lot of time with him and we got to know each other a lot better.”

He also spent time with the Iowa head coach, who has been consistent with his message.

“He talked to me about everything. He said they really like my potential fit and they think I am the right basketball player for them because I am versatile.”

This was his second visit to Iowa for a football game. Last year he also visited Illinois, UNI, and Wisconsin. Wilkins said that Nebraska has also reached out this summer.

For now, Wilkins will continue to remain patient with the recruiting process and let things play out in a natural manner.

“I think things will really begin to start picking up once I can start playing in open gyms and they can see me play.”



