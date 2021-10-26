Will Bruce get an expanded role?

During the bye week Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said that he could see doing some tweaking to the Hawkeye offense. Could one of those tweaks be more snaps for Arland Bruce and fellow freshman Keagan Johnson? Possibly.



The freshman wide receiver discussed with the media why he ended up at Iowa when he had other recruiting options. He also talks about which positions he is working at the most in practice and if he could see more snaps this week and moving forward this season.

