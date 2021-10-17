Will Hubert walking on at Iowa

With scholarship offers from Buffalo and North Texas along with several Ivy League opportunities, Will Hubert had a lot of options on the table. There was one however that was just too good to pass up. That was a chance to play at Iowa, his dream school, starting out as a preferred walk-on.

"They said I’m definitely a scholarship player for them, but COVID really limited their scholarships this year," said Hubert, who is a 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end from Papillion-La Vista High School in Nebraska.

"My dad's side of the family all grew up in Iowa so I’ve been raised as an Iowa fan," Hubert said. "We've been going to football and basketball games every year since forever. I’ve always been an Iowa fan my whole life."

A prolific pass rusher with 19 sacks as a junior and 9.5 so far this season, which leads the state, Hubert looks forward to playing for the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten.

"I've worked hard to get to this point," said Hubert. "Their program and culture was something I knew I wanted to be a part of so I felt really confident with this decision."