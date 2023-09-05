For the most part, Iowa's offensive line play was considered to have improved from last season in the Hawkeyes' 24-14 win over Utah State last Saturday — in pass protection, at least.

The run-blocking left a bit to be desired.

Just look at the final stats from the season-opening contest and the need for improvement is obvious. On 36 rushing attempts, the Hawkeye backfield tallied just 88 yards for 2.4 yards per carry against the Utah State defense.

"Playing the first game is always kind of hard to see what you're going to get because we never know, I mean, they have a new defensive coordinator this year," starting center Logan Jones said of the Aggies hiring Joe Cauthen to their staff.

"We were watching their personnel and things like that trying to figure out what they were going to run," Jones said Saturday. "But at the end of the day it's about getting things done. We're going to have to go back to watch the film and see the things we need to improve on, because we weren't perfect in any aspect of the game today."

Kirk Ferentz added a similar sentiment following the win.

"It was a tough preparation. I'm not making excuses. It was a little bit of a tough preparation," he said. "The coordinator has been at a couple of other schools -- watching last year's Utah State's film was in a nutshell not going to be beneficial to us. It was one of those ones where you are trying to piece things together. They did some things today maybe we didn't expect, but I think our guys adjusted to it."

"Most of the running game, from what I could tell, was more of a matter of cutting a guy loose or not getting the right fits we need. It's never easy, but I think it might get a little easier as we start to have film that's a little bit more -- we'll probably watch their film 49 times this week, and they'll probably watch ours 49 times. So it will be overkill this week. Last week we were all trying to throw darts."