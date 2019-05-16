Running back Leshon Williams saw his high school teammate Sebastian Castro sign with the Iowa Hawkeyes this past year and now has the same opportunity himself in the Class of 2020 if he wants to pursue it. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Williams added a scholarship offer from the Iowa coaching staff on Wednesday after they visited his high school twice during the spring evaluation period.

"Iowa has been in contact for a while now," said Williams. "They visited this month and watched a couple of my workouts. First, Coach Wallace and the offensive line coach came in last week and then Coach Foster came in two days ago and he made the offer today."

Williams, who was at Iowa's junior day in February, is excited about the opportunity and plans to schedule an official visit to Iowa City in the near future.

"I was very happy to have receive the offer," Williams said. "I love the culture and the tradition that Iowa has going on."

A three-star prospect, Williams currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Wyoming, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Miami-OH, Kent State, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan, Eastern Illinois, and Youngstown State.