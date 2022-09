It has been a challenging couple of weeks for Leshon Williams. The sophomore running back lost his father after the Iowa State game and missed last weeks contest against Nevada. But, he felt a great sense of relief and a bond with his father when he scored a touchdown on Saturday night.



Williams talks about hearing from this teammates and the coaching staff during his tough time, how deep the running back room is with all the talented players on the roster, and just how good Kaleb Johnson is as a true freshman.