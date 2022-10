Iowa's backfield has developed into a three-headed monster with Leshon Williams, Kaleb Johnson, and Gavin Williams sharing in the carries so far this season. In the last two games it's been Leshon Williams and Johnson who have received the bulk of the work.



According to Leshon Williams the Iowa running backs are operating under the hot hand policy, which is if you are playing well you are going to get more snaps. Williams discusses how the coaches handle the workload and this weekend facing his home state school and dealing with a heavy run blitz defense.