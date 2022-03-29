Williams learned from Goodson

As a freshman, Gavin Williams spent most of his first year in an Iowa uniform learning.



Most of that learning came from watching and listening to the Hawkeyes starting running back last season, Tyler Goodson. Those lessons were soaked in and provided a great baseline for Williams as he moves forward as the Hawkeyes potential starting running back.



Williams discusses the key lessons he learned from Goodson, spring ball, and he makes a comparison between himself and a great NFL back.

