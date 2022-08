Gavin Williams will take the field on Saturday as the starting running back the second time of his Iowa career, after starting the Citrus Bowl as a redshirt freshman last season. He rushed for 98 yards in that game, while Leshon Williams had 42 yards. This season they will be the top two in the Iowa backfield.

Gavin Williams spoke with the media on Tuesday morning to discuss the running backs, the offense taking the next step, how he and Leshon work together and more.