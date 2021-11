Up until the Wisconsin game, Gavin Williams was occupying the third spot on the running back depth chart and seeing limited reps. These days he's moved up the depth chart due to an injury to Ivory Kelly-Martin and now he is the main backup to Tyler Goodson.



Williams discusses the help that Goodson and Kelly-Martin have provided him this season and once he moved into the backup position. He also talks about Ladell Betts helping to prepare him for this larger role.