Class of 2026 G Jayla Williams out of Ankeny, IA was in Iowa City for an unofficial visit at last weekend’s home football against Northwestern. Williams is rated the #23 recruit in the country by Top Spot Basketball.

“Jayla is a solid combo guard who can score on all three levels. She can push the ball after a rebound coast to coast, while knocking down a shot from any open spot on the floor. Her length and athleticism is impressive to say the least. Williams will add to a veteran Hawks team who returns 4 of 5 starters along with a deep bench. After going 16-7 overall last season, and being conference champs at 10-2, this group should have their sights set on big goals this upcoming season.”

Jeremy Brooks of Prep Girls Hoops had this to say about Jayla Williams ahead of her freshman year at Ankeny.

Williams currently has two scholarship offers from St Thomas and Illinois State. She has taken visits to Iowa, Michigan, Creighton, Marquette and Illinois State.

We caught up with the incoming high school freshman to discuss her recent visit to Iowa City, potentially receiving an offer from the Hawkeyes and more.

Q: How was your recent visit to Iowa City?

WILLIAMS: The visit was good, and the facility was nice. I liked watching the practice and seeing how all of the staff were involved in the practice, not just Lisa. As well as all the energy all the coaches and players bring.

Q: What is your relationship like with Coach Lisa Bluder and the rest of the coaching staff?

WILLIAMS: I think I have a good relationship with them. I have been talking to them for a long time now.

Q: Do you have an offer from Iowa? What is the coaching staff saying about you potentially getting an offer?

WILLIAMS: I don’t have one yet. Over the summer, they wanted me to work on shooting in the game more and I have done that. I’ve improved my shot along the way.

Q: Just the two offers from St Thomas and Illinois State?

WILLIAMS: Those are my only offers.

Q: Have you gotten a chance to meet any of the current Iowa players?

WILLIAMS: I have met some of the players and they are nice. They seem like they are close with each other and get along pretty well.

Q: As you go through the recruiting process, what are some things in particular that you are looking for in a school that will make them standout when compared with others?

WILLIAMS: When the coaches notice little things about me in basketball. When they tell me what I do well, but also what they want me to improve on. When I can tell that the players and coaches all have good relationships with each other. That the whole staff cares for you.

Q: What would you say are the strengths of your game right now and what do you want to improve on?

WILLIAMS: I still want to keep working on my shot and I am strong on the defensive end pretty much all of the time. I am usually good at getting to the lane when I need to.



