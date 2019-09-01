There's been plenty of discussions heading into the 2019 season about Iowa's offensive line and if they could improve their run blocking. The first look this year provided positive results as the Hawkeyes rushed for 213 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. They did that while adjusting to the loss of star tackle Alaric Jackson. Tristan Wirfs discusses all the shifting that had to take place with Jackson out and Iowa's ground game success against the RedHawks.

