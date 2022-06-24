Wirfs healthy and back visiting Iowa

Last year Tristan Wirfs spent a good portion of the off-season in the Iowa City area. This year since he is rehabbing an injury, he has spent a good part of the off-season in Tampa. This weekend he is back in his home state to help out for the second straight year at the Rally For Reid Camp at Davenport Assumption High School.



He talks about his health, being back for the camp and giving back to the kids in attendance, and his relationship with five star offensive tackle prospect Kadyn Proctor and if he will be visiting with him on his official this weekend.

