When offensive line coach Tim Polasek met with the media recently, he somewhat jokingly said Tristan Wirfs blocking in the run game was like Clark Kent pulling off his shirt and tie to become Superman.



What Polasek was essentially saying was Wirfs was still in the process of becoming a force in the run game. Wirfs said he's heard that more than once from his line coach and agrees that there's plenty of room for improvement. Wirfs talks about his run blocking challenges and facing Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.

He also dives into Tyler Linderbaum, who he competed against going back to high school, moving to center and his experiences wrestling against him several times.

