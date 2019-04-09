There's no question that Tristan Wirfs is strong. The viral video that was posted last month of the junior to be tackle doing 450 pound hang cleans was as impressive as it gets. The goal for the in-state standout is to take that power and strength and make it translate on the field this fall. Wirfs discusses the message from his position coach that he wants him to overpower opponents this fall in the run game. Is he ready to take it to the next level and become a powerhouse on the ground?

