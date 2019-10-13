For the second straight week, Iowa's offensive line had some rough moments in pass protection and controlling the line of scrimmage to establish the run game. Trying to figure out what has gone wrong in the last two weeks is something star offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is trying to do after the game. He discusses the pass protection issues, the struggles of the run game, and if the number of changes to the offensive line is part of the problem up front for the Hawkeyes.

