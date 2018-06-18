Class of 2019 linebacker Dylan Hendricks was in Iowa City on Saturday for a one-day camp with the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Wisconsin native turned a good performance and will be staying in touch with the Hawkeye coaching staff as the recruiting process moves along.

“The camp went well,” said Hendricks. “I learned a lot in the few hours I was there. They told me that they will contact me in a few weeks to let me know where I stand on their board.”

Hendricks’ cousin, Jake Karchinski, is already committed to Iowa in this year’s recruiting class, and the linebacker would be pretty interested in joining him should the Hawkeyes decide to offer.

“I love the coaching staff and think Iowa would be a perfect fit for me,” Hendricks said. “I think they’re one of the best schools I’ve had a pleasure to tour and look at. Their facilities are just beautiful with top of the line equipment. Their coaching staff is full of down to earth people who seem very determined. The atmosphere in Iowa is very special.”

Currently, Hendricks holds scholarship offers from South Dakota, Winona State, Bemidji State, Minnesota-Duluth, and Minnesota State. He also has interest from Wisconsin, Air Force, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, North Dakota, and North Dakota State in addition to Iowa.

As a junior, Hendricks was a standout performer on both sides of the ball at Pulaski High School, finishing the season with 2,039 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns on offense to go along with 79 tackles and 10 TFL on defense.

See highlights from Hendricks’ junior year at Pulaski in the video below.