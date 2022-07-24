 HawkeyeReport - Women's basketball scholarship distribution chart
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-24 23:36:53 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Women's basketball scholarship distribution chart

Cailtin Clark will be back with the Hawkeyes for two more years.
Kyle Huesmann
Staff Reporter

One of the critical aspects for every college basketball coach is roster management. With that in mind, here's a look at the scholarship distribution chart for the Hawkeye women's hoops team for the next few years.

2022-23 Season
Position Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior

G

McCabe

Affolter

Clark

Feuerbach

Marshall

Davis

Martin

F

Stuelke

Gyamfi

Ediger

Wetering

Warnock

C

O'Grady

Goodman

Czinano

TOTALS

3/15

8/15

10/15

15/15
*** MARSHALL, DAVIS, and WARNOCK are eligible for an extra Covid-19 season.
2023-24 Season
Position Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior

G

Johnson-Etienne

McCabe

Affolter

Clark

Feuerbach

F

Jones

Stuelke

Gyamfi

Ediger

Wetering

C

O'Grady

Goodman

TOTALS

2/15

5/15

10/15

12/15
2024-25 Season
Position Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior

G

Levin

Johnson-Etienne

McCabe

Affolter

F

Jones

Stuelke

Gyamfi

Ediger

Wetering

C

O'Grady

Goodman

TOTALS

1/15

3/15

6/15

11/15
{{ article.author_name }}