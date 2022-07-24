Women's basketball scholarship distribution chart
One of the critical aspects for every college basketball coach is roster management. With that in mind, here's a look at the scholarship distribution chart for the Hawkeye women's hoops team for the next few years.
2022-23 Season
|Position
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
G
|
McCabe
|
Affolter
|
Clark
Feuerbach
|
Marshall
Davis
Martin
|
F
|
Stuelke
Gyamfi
|
Ediger
Wetering
|
Warnock
|
C
|
O'Grady
Goodman
|
Czinano
|
TOTALS
|
3/15
|
8/15
|
10/15
|
15/15
2023-24 Season
|Position
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
G
|
Johnson-Etienne
|
McCabe
|
Affolter
|
Clark
Feuerbach
|
F
|
Jones
|
Stuelke
Gyamfi
|
Ediger
Wetering
|
C
|
O'Grady
Goodman
|
TOTALS
|
2/15
|
5/15
|
10/15
|
12/15
2024-25 Season
|Position
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
G
|
Levin
|
Johnson-Etienne
|
McCabe
|
Affolter
|
F
|
Jones
|
Stuelke
Gyamfi
|
Ediger
Wetering
|
C
|
O'Grady
Goodman
|
TOTALS
|
1/15
|
3/15
|
6/15
|
11/15