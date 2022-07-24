 HawkeyeReport - Women's Hoops Recruiting Board
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-24 23:18:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Women's Hoops Recruiting Board

Lisa Bluder and her staff are in on several top prospects in the next three classes.
Lisa Bluder and her staff are in on several top prospects in the next three classes.
Kyle Huesmann
Staff Reporter

The Iowa women's hoops team has been very busy on the recruiting trail this past month. Lisa Bluder and her staff are not only looking to complete their recruiting in the Class of 2023, but they have turned their focus towards the Classes in 2024 and 2025.

We have a rundown of the top targets on the recruiting board for the Hawkeyes in those three classes.

CLASS OF 2023
POSITION NAME HOMETOWN RATING STATUS

F

Ava Jones

Nickerson, KS

4 star - #83 ESPN

IOWA

PG

Kennise Johnson-Etienne

Plainfield, IL

#10 in IL – Prep Girls Hoops

IOWA

G

Jasmine Brown

Frankfort, IL

4 star - #48 ESPN

Not Committed
CLASS OF 2024
POSITION NAME HOMETOWN RANKING STATUS

PG

Callie Levin

Solon, IA

#2 in IA – Prep Girls Hoops

IOWA

G

Olivia Olson

St. Louis Park, MN

5 star - #3 ESPN

Not Committed

G

Allie Ziebell

Neenah, WI

5 star - #9 ESPN

Not Committed

PG

Britt Prince

Elkhorn, NE

5 star - #11 ESPN

Not Committed

PG

Jordyn Poole

Ft. Wayne, IN

4 star - #55 ESPN

Not Committed

PG

Taylor Stremlow

Verona, WI

#2 in WI – Prep Girls Hoops

Not Committed

G

Chloe Spreen

Bedford, IN

#2 in IN – Prep Girls Hoops

Not Committed

G

Sinai Douglas

Toledo, OH

#2 in OH – Prep Girls Hoops

Not Committed

F

Amiah Hargrove

Christopher, IL

#6 in IL – Prep Girls Hoops

Not Committed

F

Hannah Coons

Kiefer, OK

#7 in OK – Prep Girls Hoops

Not Committed

C

Trinity Wilson

Lakeville, MN

#19 in MN – Prep Girls Hoops

Not Committed
CLASS OF 2025
POSITION NAME HOMETOWN RANKING STATUS

G

Jasmine Davidson

Happy Valley, OR

5 star - #1 ESPN


Not Committed

G

Dee Alexander

Cincinnati, OH

5 star - #2 ESPN

Not Committed

WING

Aniya Trent

Springboro, OH

4 star - #24 ESPN

Not Committed

G

Jordan Speiser

St. Charles, MO

#1 in MO – Prep Girls Hoops

Not Committed

C

Avery Gordon

Brownsburgh, IN

#7 in IN – Prep Girls Hoops

Not Committed

F

Bryn Martin

Springboro, OH

#13 in OH – Prep Girls Hoops

Not Committed

SF

Journey Houston

Davenport, IA

No Rankings

Not Committed

G

Divine Bourrage

Davenport, IA

No Rankings

Not Committed

G

Destiny Jackson

Chicago, IL

No Rankings

Not Committed
