Women's Hoops Recruiting Board
The Iowa women's hoops team has been very busy on the recruiting trail this past month. Lisa Bluder and her staff are not only looking to complete their recruiting in the Class of 2023, but they have turned their focus towards the Classes in 2024 and 2025.
We have a rundown of the top targets on the recruiting board for the Hawkeyes in those three classes.
|POSITION
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|RATING
|STATUS
|
F
|
Ava Jones
|
Nickerson, KS
|
4 star - #83 ESPN
|
IOWA
|
PG
|
Kennise Johnson-Etienne
|
Plainfield, IL
|
#10 in IL – Prep Girls Hoops
|
IOWA
|
G
|
Jasmine Brown
|
Frankfort, IL
|
4 star - #48 ESPN
|
Not Committed
|POSITION
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|RANKING
|STATUS
|
PG
|
Callie Levin
|
Solon, IA
|
#2 in IA – Prep Girls Hoops
|
IOWA
|
G
|
Olivia Olson
|
St. Louis Park, MN
|
5 star - #3 ESPN
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Allie Ziebell
|
Neenah, WI
|
5 star - #9 ESPN
|
Not Committed
|
PG
|
Britt Prince
|
Elkhorn, NE
|
5 star - #11 ESPN
|
Not Committed
|
PG
|
Jordyn Poole
|
Ft. Wayne, IN
|
4 star - #55 ESPN
|
Not Committed
|
PG
|
Taylor Stremlow
|
Verona, WI
|
#2 in WI – Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Chloe Spreen
|
Bedford, IN
|
#2 in IN – Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Sinai Douglas
|
Toledo, OH
|
#2 in OH – Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
F
|
Amiah Hargrove
|
Christopher, IL
|
#6 in IL – Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
F
|
Hannah Coons
|
Kiefer, OK
|
#7 in OK – Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
C
|
Trinity Wilson
|
Lakeville, MN
|
#19 in MN – Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|POSITION
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|RANKING
|STATUS
|
G
|
Jasmine Davidson
|
Happy Valley, OR
|
5 star - #1 ESPN
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Dee Alexander
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
5 star - #2 ESPN
|
Not Committed
|
WING
|
Aniya Trent
|
Springboro, OH
|
4 star - #24 ESPN
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Jordan Speiser
|
St. Charles, MO
|
#1 in MO – Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
C
|
Avery Gordon
|
Brownsburgh, IN
|
#7 in IN – Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
F
|
Bryn Martin
|
Springboro, OH
|
#13 in OH – Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
SF
|
Journey Houston
|
Davenport, IA
|
No Rankings
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Divine Bourrage
|
Davenport, IA
|
No Rankings
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Destiny Jackson
|
Chicago, IL
|
No Rankings
|
Not Committed