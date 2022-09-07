Earlier today, the Big Ten released the women’s basketball conference basketball schedules for each team, which completes the schedule for Iowa. The release comes 51 days before the Hawkeyes open play against Nebraska-Kearney at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on October 28th.

The non-conference slate has already been completed, with notable home games against NC State, Iowa State and Belmont. The Hawkeyes will travel to Kansas State and Drake, while they will compete in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament on Thanksgiving Weekend. Iowa will face Oregon State on November 25th, with a second match-up against either Connecticut or Duke on November 26th.

Big Ten play will begin for the Hawkeyes on December 4th, as they will travel to Madison for a match-up against the Wisconsin Badgers. They will finish the season at home against Indiana on February 26th. Other notable match-ups include the Hawkeyes traveling to Michigan on January 7th and Indiana on February 9th.

There are a pair of tough stretches on the schedule that will test Lisa Bluder’s squad. From Jan 23-Feb 2, Iowa will face Ohio State on the road, before coming back to Iowa City to face Nebraska and Maryland. All three of those teams are ranked in the ESPN Way Too Early Top 25 and were a combined 72-25 a year ago.

Then, to end the season from Feb 18-26, the Hawkeyes will travel to Nebraska and Maryland, before returning home to face Indiana to end the season. Again, all three of those teams are ranked in the ESPN Way Too Early Top 25 and combined for a 71-27 last season.

In its entirety, Iowa will play nine teams ranked in the ESPN Way Too Early Top 25, including two ten teams with a third match-up possible against UConn.

Full Schedule

Oct 28- vs Nebraska-Kearney (Exhibition)

Nov 7- vs Southern

Nov 10- vs Evansville

Nov 13- at Drake

Nov 17- at Kansas State

Nov 20- vs Belmont

Nov 25- vs Oregon State (Phil Knight Legacy)

Nov 26- vs UConn or Duke (Phil Knight Legacy)

Dec 1- vs North Carolina State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Dec 4- at Wisconsin

Dec 7- vs Iowa State (Cy-Hawk)

Dec 10- vs Minnesota

Dec 18- vs Northern Iowa

Dec 21- vs Dartmouth

Dec 29- vs Purdue

Jan 1- at Illinois

Jan 7- at Michigan

Jan 11- vs Northwestern

Jan 14- vs Penn State

Jan 18- at Michigan State

Jan 23- at Ohio State

Jan 28- vs Nebraska

Feb 2- vs Maryland

Feb 5- at Penn State

Feb 9- at Indiana

Feb 12- vs Rutgers

Feb 15- vs Wisconsin

Feb 18- at Nebraska

Feb 21- at Maryland

Feb 26- vs Indiana

Mar 1-5- Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis)



