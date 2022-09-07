Women's hoops schedule announced
Earlier today, the Big Ten released the women’s basketball conference basketball schedules for each team, which completes the schedule for Iowa. The release comes 51 days before the Hawkeyes open play against Nebraska-Kearney at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on October 28th.
The non-conference slate has already been completed, with notable home games against NC State, Iowa State and Belmont. The Hawkeyes will travel to Kansas State and Drake, while they will compete in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament on Thanksgiving Weekend. Iowa will face Oregon State on November 25th, with a second match-up against either Connecticut or Duke on November 26th.
Big Ten play will begin for the Hawkeyes on December 4th, as they will travel to Madison for a match-up against the Wisconsin Badgers. They will finish the season at home against Indiana on February 26th. Other notable match-ups include the Hawkeyes traveling to Michigan on January 7th and Indiana on February 9th.
There are a pair of tough stretches on the schedule that will test Lisa Bluder’s squad. From Jan 23-Feb 2, Iowa will face Ohio State on the road, before coming back to Iowa City to face Nebraska and Maryland. All three of those teams are ranked in the ESPN Way Too Early Top 25 and were a combined 72-25 a year ago.
Then, to end the season from Feb 18-26, the Hawkeyes will travel to Nebraska and Maryland, before returning home to face Indiana to end the season. Again, all three of those teams are ranked in the ESPN Way Too Early Top 25 and combined for a 71-27 last season.
In its entirety, Iowa will play nine teams ranked in the ESPN Way Too Early Top 25, including two ten teams with a third match-up possible against UConn.
Full Schedule
Oct 28- vs Nebraska-Kearney (Exhibition)
Nov 7- vs Southern
Nov 10- vs Evansville
Nov 13- at Drake
Nov 17- at Kansas State
Nov 20- vs Belmont
Nov 25- vs Oregon State (Phil Knight Legacy)
Nov 26- vs UConn or Duke (Phil Knight Legacy)
Dec 1- vs North Carolina State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)
Dec 4- at Wisconsin
Dec 7- vs Iowa State (Cy-Hawk)
Dec 10- vs Minnesota
Dec 18- vs Northern Iowa
Dec 21- vs Dartmouth
Dec 29- vs Purdue
Jan 1- at Illinois
Jan 7- at Michigan
Jan 11- vs Northwestern
Jan 14- vs Penn State
Jan 18- at Michigan State
Jan 23- at Ohio State
Jan 28- vs Nebraska
Feb 2- vs Maryland
Feb 5- at Penn State
Feb 9- at Indiana
Feb 12- vs Rutgers
Feb 15- vs Wisconsin
Feb 18- at Nebraska
Feb 21- at Maryland
Feb 26- vs Indiana
Mar 1-5- Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis)