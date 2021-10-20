Woods likes development of special teams

Since taking over as Iowa's special teams coordinator, LeVar Woods has built the Hawkeyes into one of best in the country as far as punting, field goal kicking, covering kicks and punts, and punt returns.

During the bye week, Woods says that his group gets a bit more work in and it also provides an opportunity to look at some of the younger players on the roster on special teams. He discusses how he went to another long snapper, the punting of Tory Taylor and his t-shirt, and the overall play of the group.



OPENING STATEMENT



How you guys doing?

It's been a long time since we've been together for a press conference like this. I appreciate you guys being here. The weather is still beautiful today. Little bit about special teams, I'm happy with where we're at. Definitely not satisfied.



There's more out there for us to help the team win. I love the guys on this football. The men in the locker room are really good men. Sometimes that gets overlooked a bit. It's a very resilient group that's been through a lot over the last 18 months. Happy with our punter and how he's flipped the field. Happy with our field goal kicker and kickoffs. Couple kicks and punts you'd like to have back, but you don't get those.



Happy with return game, but more opportunities out there. That's what this week is about is finding the little things we can do better and finish some plays to help team. Looking at schemes and personnel and everything we can this week.



Q: Tory's ability to kick the ball and stop it at the 3 and your gunners go get it. How much work do they do? What drills can you do? And how much pride do guys like Ivory and Terry take in it?



LW: I think you hit the nail on the head with the word pride. Ivory Kelly-Martin and Terry Roberts take their jobs seriously. When Terry was playing defense last week, he came to me and said don't you dare take me off punt team. As far as how much we work on it, it's definitely a point of emphasis.



Q: Punting is winning shirts?



LW: I have two of the shirts at my house. They're not my size though. I think it's great because I know what Tory's mission is with the shirt and the money is raising for charity. He's not able to earn money for himself as a foreigner, so wanted to do something to raise money for charity. For Tory and his family, his family are still unable to travel here. It means a lot to them to know he's doing well and people really care about him here.



Q: Has the fact he's 24 helped him with this whole transition?



LW: I'm sure it has. I know I couldn't have done it at 18.



Q: Change at long snapper?



LW: It was a crazy deal and Austin has handled it well. He's a pro, a veteran, and helped Luke with it. Luke has stepped in and done well. Austin still working hard as is Liam Reardon. Everyone trying to help each other. Someone has to win the job, but all working together. Iowa State was the first game Luke had played. He didn't even have a name plate on his jersey. Austin helped get him ready, told him snap off the grass on the sideline, not the tarp, and that's a little detail that a freshman wouldn't think about. That speaks volumes about Austin.



Q: What do you think the most important thing is to implement this week?



LW: It's the little things. We worked exclusively on kickoff return today to clean up some little details. Feel like we missed some opportunities there. That's the focus this week and moving forward is nailing down details.



Q: You've had good success with veterans that don't have established roles on offense or defense like Marchese and Craddieth? How does that relationship work?



LW: I think a lot of it starts in spring football. We're trying to build a team and teach fundamentals. It gets brought down from Coach Ferentz on how you make a football team. Find a role and excel at it. It might not be the role you came here for, but be the best you can be at the role that you are in. You talk about a guy like DeVonte Young, not a better teammate that I've ever been around. Whatever you gave him, he took it and ran with it. Selfless team leader. Guys like that make your team better, make your program better. Logan Klemp is a guy like that for us now. Turner Pallissard, Monte Pottebaum, Henry Marchese, Kyler Fisher.



Q: Karson Sharar has played.



LW: Young guy that has the world spinning for him a little bit, but he's working hard. That whole group of young linebackers - Eli Miller, Kelby Telander, Jaden Harrell, Zach Twedt, Justice Sullivan, those guys bring it every day on scout team. Also, Cooper DeJean is going to be a really good player. He's a guy that could potentially find a role this last part of the season on special teams.



Q: Gersonde role?



LW: Very pleased. He doesn't get the recognition, but he's a really good holder. Quietly done a really good job with his role.