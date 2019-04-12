Opening Statement

Good afternoon everybody.

I hope you're doing well.

Thank you for being here.

Just where we are with special teams in spring football. We're really trying to develop our core players and our specialists and identify and develop returners. If you look at where we've been on special teams, I think we're on the right track, trending the right way, but some things we need to address and improve.

Also trying to identify leaders, guys that can be core contributors on special teams, and really take that role to heart.

Q: At kicker, you have to replace Recinos. You have Duncan with experience and Shudak and Amaya coming in. Where do things stand?

LW: I feel good about our kickers. The two guys that didn't play, Caleb and Keith, worked hard behind Miguel. I feel good about where they're at. I've been speaking with Lucas Amaya on the phone and he's working hard. The two we have here are very competitive, trying to win competitions in strength and conditioning, and then on the field too. Feel good about where they are, but don't know who is going to win the job yet.

Q: When you look at Keith, who lost his job. Does his work ethic despite that kind of tell you a lot about him?

LW: I think so. He's been awesome to have in the room. He's very perceptive and sees a lot of things beyond kicking. If he ever wanted to, I think he'd be a good coach.

Q: Mental game for kickers a lot of time. What has Keith done to keep a level head after losing his job?

LW: There was a time where it probably affected him mentally. There was a point he was wavering a little bit and not where he wanted to be, but he's corrected that and now he's right where he needs to be. If you watch his kicks from his freshman year to now, it's totally different. He's corrected his technique and has a better ball flight and more consistent.

Q: What's the next step for Ihmir as kick returner?

LW: Being more consistent and more fundamentally sound. Fielding the ball cleanly and ball security, which showed up in the bowl game. That's something we have to keep addressing.

Q: Is Ihmir working at punt returner as well? Is McKinney? Who else?

LW: Ihmir has been working as a punter returner. It's not easy going back there. Looking back, we're going to miss what Kyle Groeneweg did back there because he had nerves of steel back there. That's what we want to get from our returners in terms of fielding the ball. Working with Nico Ragaini, Geno Stone. Both of those guys have some sneaky ability. Another guy has been Devonte Young and then Daraun McKinney as well. A kid that's kind of jumped up a little bit is Terry Roberts. Not the most graceful fielding the ball yet, but he's electric with the ball in his hands.

Q: Amani Jones a special teams captain type of player?

LW: Yeah, he's an old school football player. He's physical, fast, and explosive. There's plenty of room for him to improve, but he can really turn a game on special teams. He's truly bought into what we want to do here. Even when get got knocked off his pedestal as a starter at linebacker, he stepped up on special teams.

Q: What do you want your stamp to be as you progress in this role?

LW: Tough, physical, smart, and do it together. Those are the traits we're always striving for every day.

Q: How would you assess punter?

LW: Colten and Ryan are on campus. Last year, we started off much improved and then tapered off at the end. That's something we're working on. Both guys are different players this spring. Both are improved and more focused. They've both worked with sports psychologist on campus and benefited from that. That helped Miguel Recinos as well during his time here.

Q: Help out with in-state recruiting now with Reese retiring. How important was Reese in that role?

LW: Reese is a legend. I've been helping out in Northwest Iowa the last couple years and don't take that lightly because I grew up in that area. Q: You've had success with trick plays. How do you work on that? LW: Usually it's where we've found something where they're not fundamentally sound. Trying to find an edge on somebody and then see if Coach Ferentz agrees and decides to call it.

Q: What are you getting in Michael Sleep-Dalton?

LW: With Michael, he has experience. He's been punting in the PAC-12 for two years. It's a different type of conference and football, which we've talked about, but he has a strong leg and can punt with both legs. He can roll out punt and spiral punt. He has a bunch of shots in his bag, which is exciting. Now it's a matter of getting him here and getting acclimated with our culture. The job is wide open and all three of our punters know that.

Q: What's different for him to adjust to?

LW: If you've been around any other college programs, it's not like Iowa. The culture here is different. There's places he's been that have changed coaches and they operate differently. At Iowa, you're not just a specialist, you're an athlete, you're a football player on this team.

Q: Devonte Young, what does he bring?

LW: He has the ability to be a special teams captain. He's developing as a leader. He plays on all the units, which kind of goes unnoticed, but he can do a lot for us. He can return, tackle, cover, block. He had a bump in the road on offense a couple years ago, but now he's in a position to really help the team on special teams. Now he's starting to step up a little bit as a vocal leader and need to continue to see that. On kickoff return, he has a valuable role as Ihmir's eyes back there. Now Ihmir doesn't always listen, but it's an important role he plays in all that.

Q: Who will kickoff?

LW: Whoever wins the job.

Q: Could be different than place kicker?

LW: Yeah, could be.



Q: What do you look for in kicker?



LW: Consistency for one and then a guy we can count on.

Q: How do you put them in those positions?



LW: We chart everything. Whether you are a snapper, holder, kicker, punter, we chart every practice and see how you're doing. Then in spring and in fall camp, we put guys in pressure positions and see how they execute. Can they hit a 50 yarder in front of their teammates?

Q: Feel good about kicker?

LW: I do. I do. Ask me again in August though.