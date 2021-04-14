HawkeyeReport - Woods talks special teams

Heading into 2021, he is finding that there are several players who are embracing their roles on special teams, how Caleb Shudak is stepping up at placekicker to place Duncan, and while Charlie Jones has the edge at punt returning, Woods discusses several names who are getting a look at kickoff return.

LeVar Woods has really embraced his role at Iowa's special teams coordinator. From an All American in Keith Duncan to a star on the rise in punter Tory Taylor, to trick plays, Woods has done a terrific job with this group.

This will be rough quotes and notes, not a full transcript. ---

LeVar Woods Opening Statement

Thank you for being here. Just starting off, some of the things we're excited about this spring is one just being in practice. Spring practice is a little different than fall camp. Last year we were cramming everything in camp and trying to get ready for the season. Now we can work on fundamentals a little more and put guys in position to compete this fall. Excited about the way guys are working and seeing some leaders emerge. As far as specialists, we lose Keith Duncan and Caleb Shudak has stepped in. He's tracking really well and excited for him. Lucas Amaya and Aaron Blom pushing him. At long snapper, we have Austin Spiewak returning for a sixth year, which we appreciate. Pushing him are Liam Reardon and Zach Kluver. Then at punter, Tory Taylor burst onto the scene last year. Statistically he was really good, but technically a few things to clean up. Working on spiral punts and punting from the pocket. He's done a really good job this spring and worked hard. Pushing him is Ryan Gersonde and Nick Phelps. That's our specialists. At kick returner, we lose Ihmir but have a deep pool we feel good about - Tracy, Goodson, Jones, Ragaini, Cooper, also Arland Bruce and Johnson. At punt returner, Charlie has a pretty good lead on that. Also Tyrone Tracy can go back there and Ragaini and Cooper as well.

Q: One question from Keith Duncan. He wants to know why you never ran a fake with the most athletic kicker in school history?

LW: First and foremost, the most athletic kicker in Iowa history is probably going to get to run a fake this year with Caleb Shudak. We spared Keith Duncan the embarrassment the last couple years.

Q: With Caleb Shudak returning, was it much of a recruiting pitch for him to return for a sixth year?

LW: I think Caleb knows what he wants to do and wants to accomplish. I'm really looking forward to it because he's done a tremendous job. He's a really good kicker and we were fortunate to have two of them the past couple years.

Q: Is it possible it's your 14th year at Iowa already? How has Coach Ferentz been different as your coach versus your boss and what is it that makes former players like yourself want to return to Iowa?

LW: It's interesting, it kind of hit me the other day, someone asked me how long I had been here, but it's 14 years, which is crazy. Coach Ferentz is awesome. I met him in December 1998. I had curly hair and he didn't have gray hair, but other than that he's the same guy as he was then. He's very consistent in his message. There are four former players on the staff and that's a tribute to the program and to Coach Ferentz. This is home to us and it's a lot of fun to work with a teammate like Ladell Betts plus Kelvin Bell and Brian. It's fun every day coming in, sharing old stories about what it used to be like, and going to work.

Q: Tory Taylor the first player to be named All Big Ten his first year playing football? What's that say about him?

LW: I think it says a lot. He's made incredible sacrifices to be here. He quarantined for three weeks in Australia before he could come across the ocean. Comes here and then has to quarantine two more weeks before he can meet his teammates, so he went through a lot to even get here. I remember looking at an American football field for the first time with him and the wonder in his eyes looking at the hashmarks. His first punt goes out at the 2 yard line, a couple other good ones just like that. He asks, "Coach is this what you want?" and we just started laughing.

Q: Caleb has waited patiently for his turn. What was your conversation like with him debating the extra year of eligiblity and how he stuck around?

LW: When you say the word character, I think of Caleb Shudak. He's worked hard, bided his time, and now it's his opportunity. I told him I'd cry literal tears if he left because that's how strongly I feel about him as a teammate here. I don't know how difficult of a decision it was for him, but it was an easy decision for us. He's a great teammate and expect him to be a huge contributor this year.

Q: Terry Roberts has really embraced his special teams role. Are there any other guys emerging like that? Also, which Kluver brother is more athletic?

LW: I feel like this is stacked against me right now with the Kluver brothers. But talking about Terry Roberts, his growth and maturity has been great to see. The other day he was out there coaching the younger guys on what to do as a gunner and sounds just like a coach. Some other guys stepping up are Kyler Fisher, Mike Timm, Monte Pottebaum, and Turner Pallissard. Also, Riley Moss has been phenomenal blocking the gunner on punt return. I've seen Dallas Craddieth step up this spring and Henry Marchese as well. Really happy with the way they're working.

Q: You played with Ladell Betts and probably against him in the NFL. What was he like as a player and conversely as a coach now?

LW: You used a key word there, which was try to tackle Ladell Betts, which is really the truth. Great teammate and great guy off the field. Really excited that he decided to get into coaching because we need more guys like him coaching college football. Talking to him, he's ready for this role. After we hired him, I told the running backs they have no idea what's in store for them because they're getting one of the best to play the position at this university. He has a wealth of knowledge about the position, has related to players as a high school coach, and will do a great job here.



Q: (Tyler Kluver) Hey Coach, you look fantastic, clearly must be hitting the weight room. I think Marshall Koehn probably has something to say about most athletic kicker spot. I'm glad you didn't answer the question about my brother because you don't want to disrespect him.



LW: I completely dodged it.

Q: It's hard to put up numbers like I did. With how long spring practices are and how soft specialists are, how do you facilitate a pitch count because you can't snap, kick, punt all day long? How do you handle that as a coach?

LW: I'd be really interested to have you come back to practice to see how it is now. Our kickers and punters are on a pitch count every day. There's a progression we use from the spring to the summer to the fall to make sure they're not blowing out their leg. Then there are mental aspects you're working on, punters working on the jugs machine, snappers working on fine tuning their finish. Then once the team portion hits in practice, we're working on situations and getting ready for the process of a warm up routine so they're ready when the opportunity comes.



