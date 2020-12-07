WR Alec Wick walking on at Iowa
Iowa City Regina wide receiver Alec Wick worked hard to put together a dominating senior season. His excellence opened the door for this playmaking senior to walk on at the University of Iowa We caught up with the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Wick to discuss his decision, his future with the Hawkeyes, and much more.
Q: Why did you pick the University of Iowa?
WICK: I choose Iowa because I believe it is a great opportunity for myself to work hard and compete every chance I get. I’ve watched Iowa play for years, and now I get the opportunity to be part of it.
Q: What position is Iowa recruiting you at?
WICK: They are recruiting me at wide receiver.
Q: What type of attention had Iowa been showing you during the fall?
WICK: I did a game day visit last year at Iowa, but after the championship game, they texted me.
Q: When the preferred walk-on opportunity came, what was your process to come to a final decision?
WICK: I knew it was one of my top options and a great opportunity, so I decided to stay home and be a Hawkeye.
Q: How special was it to see that attention from Iowa come?
WICK: It felt great. I’ve worked very hard to get to this point and it got noticed.
Q: How often had you visited Iowa just as a fan growing up?
WICK: I’ve been to a lot of Iowa games and watched a lot too. The campus is 15 minutes from my house, so I’ve seen most of it and I know a lot about it.
Q: What was the toughest part of the recruiting process?
WICK: Just deciding where I wanted to go was the toughest part. I mean this decision will affect my life in one way or another.
Q: What Iowa coaches did you talk to most and how influential were they in your decision?
WICK: I was just in touch with the recruiting coordinator and I was talking to former Hawkeyes about their experience.
Q: What other colleges specifically did you look at before picking Iowa?
WICK: Drake and Northwest Missouri State were both schools I was interested in.
Q: How do you feel about Iowa’s recruiting class?
WICK: I think we will be a good class and work very well together.
Q: Were you surprised that Iowa started showing interest late in the process?
WICK: I wasn’t really surprised, but I wasn’t really expecting it either. It’s just a blessing to be able to have the opportunity.
Q: Who has been among your favorite Iowa players growing up?
WICK: I could name most of our staff at Regina because a lot of them played for Iowa. I’ll go back and watch Ed Hinkel’s highlights and Matt VandeBerg, who was one of our coaches last year. They all had a big impact on me.
Q: What are your workout plans to get ready for the college level?
WICK: The biggest I want to do is stay in shape and work on my speed right now.
Q: How does it feel to have recruiting behind you now?
WICK: It feels good to just be part of the Iowa program now. That’s who I am now, I’m a Hawkeye.
Excited to announce I’m going to be a Hawkeye! Thank you to everyone that helped me along the way. #committed #swarm21🐤 pic.twitter.com/dmiLg55KXx— Alec Wick (@alecwick24) December 6, 2020
As a senior, Wick finished the season with 75 catches for 1,401 yards and 16 touchdowns for Iowa City Regina.
See highlights from Wick's senior year in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2021 Walk-Ons:
Alec Wick - 6-foot-1, 180-pound WR from Iowa City, IA
Johnny Pascuzzi - 6-foot-4, 225-pound TE from Kansas City, MO
Jaxon Rexroth - 6-foot-2, 200-pound LB from Cedar Rapids, IA
Denin Limouris - 6-foot-2, 225-pound FB from Glen Ellyn, IL
Luke Elkin - 6-foot-1, 195-pound LS from Neenah, WI