Iowa City Regina wide receiver Alec Wick worked hard to put together a dominating senior season. His excellence opened the door for this playmaking senior to walk on at the University of Iowa We caught up with the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Wick to discuss his decision, his future with the Hawkeyes, and much more.

Q: Why did you pick the University of Iowa?

WICK: I choose Iowa because I believe it is a great opportunity for myself to work hard and compete every chance I get. I’ve watched Iowa play for years, and now I get the opportunity to be part of it.

Q: What position is Iowa recruiting you at?

WICK: They are recruiting me at wide receiver.

Q: What type of attention had Iowa been showing you during the fall?

WICK: I did a game day visit last year at Iowa, but after the championship game, they texted me.

Q: When the preferred walk-on opportunity came, what was your process to come to a final decision?

WICK: I knew it was one of my top options and a great opportunity, so I decided to stay home and be a Hawkeye.

Q: How special was it to see that attention from Iowa come?

WICK: It felt great. I’ve worked very hard to get to this point and it got noticed.

Q: How often had you visited Iowa just as a fan growing up?

WICK: I’ve been to a lot of Iowa games and watched a lot too. The campus is 15 minutes from my house, so I’ve seen most of it and I know a lot about it.

Q: What was the toughest part of the recruiting process?

WICK: Just deciding where I wanted to go was the toughest part. I mean this decision will affect my life in one way or another.

Q: What Iowa coaches did you talk to most and how influential were they in your decision?

WICK: I was just in touch with the recruiting coordinator and I was talking to former Hawkeyes about their experience.

Q: What other colleges specifically did you look at before picking Iowa?

WICK: Drake and Northwest Missouri State were both schools I was interested in.

Q: How do you feel about Iowa’s recruiting class?

WICK: I think we will be a good class and work very well together.

Q: Were you surprised that Iowa started showing interest late in the process?

WICK: I wasn’t really surprised, but I wasn’t really expecting it either. It’s just a blessing to be able to have the opportunity.

Q: Who has been among your favorite Iowa players growing up?

WICK: I could name most of our staff at Regina because a lot of them played for Iowa. I’ll go back and watch Ed Hinkel’s highlights and Matt VandeBerg, who was one of our coaches last year. They all had a big impact on me.

Q: What are your workout plans to get ready for the college level?

WICK: The biggest I want to do is stay in shape and work on my speed right now.

Q: How does it feel to have recruiting behind you now?

WICK: It feels good to just be part of the Iowa program now. That’s who I am now, I’m a Hawkeye.