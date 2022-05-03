WR Bryson Vowell excited about Iowa offer

It has already been quite a week for Class of 2023 wide receiver Bryson Vowell. First, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound Tennessee native earned his first scholarship offer from Memphis on Monday, which was followed by an offer from Iowa on Tuesday.

"The feeling is amazing," said Vowell. "Thanks to my Elite 3 coaches for helping me finally get my name out."

For Iowa, it was wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland making the trip to Clinton, TN on Tuesday to evaluate Vowell, who had 714 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior this past season at Anderson County High School.

"Coach Copeland and I have been talking for the past two weeks and then he texted me and said he’s going come to my school to watch me practice," Vowell said. "Then about halfway through our practice, he offered me on the spot."

"He said he likes my length, size, and ability to catch the ball in traffic," said Vowell.

The next step for the Hawkeyes will be getting Vowell on campus, which should come in late May or early June.

"I’ve always been a fan of Iowa and the tradition of The Wave," Vowell said. "Iowa is for sure an early leader for me right now. I'm very excited to get on campus."