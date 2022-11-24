Class of 2023 wide receiver Dayton Howard has made his college decision. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Kansas City native announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Thanksgiving today just two weeks after landing a scholarship offer from the Iowa coaching staff.

"What made me choose Iowa is that they went all in on me the first week they found out about me, which really means something," Howard told HawkeyeReport.com. "The culture there is unmatched and it seems like a perfect fit for me."

This past year, Howard transferred high schools from Savannah to Park Hill and put up big numbers right away with 45 catches for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns his senior year. That quickly drew college interest from Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Colorado State, but Iowa was the first team to step forward with an offer this fall.

"They just told me they need me and can use me," said Howard. "I’ll play anywhere to help the team win."

Overall, Howard is commitment No. 20 in the Class of 2023 for the Hawkeyes, and is very grateful this Thanksgiving for the opportunity to play Division I football in college.

"It means everything to me," Howard said. "I love for football and to be able to take it to the next level is awesome. I’ve always dreamed of this as a little kid. Every high school football player dreams to be in this position and I just feel so blessed. I couldn’t be more thankful."

"I only got one offer, but that’s all I need," said Howard. "One opportunity to prove myself."