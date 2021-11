WR Graham Friedrichsen walking on at Iowa

Wide receiver Graham Friedrichsen has made his college decision. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Urbandale native announced today that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa Hawkeyes.

"Iowa’s always been my dream school," said Friedrichsen. "I felt like it was time to finally commit and become a Hawkeye."

Along with Iowa, Friedrichsen had interest from Iowa State, Northern Iowa, and Iowa Western, among others. As a senior, he finished the season with 39 catches for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns for Urbandale.