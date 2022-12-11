Hillsdale College wide receiver transfer Isaac TeSlaa was back in the state of Iowa for another recruiting visit this weekend. Last week, it was an official visit to Iowa State for the 6-foot-4, 210-pound TeSlaa, and this week it was Iowa as the Michigan native got a closer look at the Hawkeyes and what they have to offer.

"The visit was great," said TeSlaa. "The weekend consisted of absorbing a lot of information and talking with a lot of people. I learned a lot about Iowa as a school, but also a ton about the football program and what it’s about as well. I had a blast though."

The trip gave TeSlaa a chance to spend time with the current players at Iowa as well as the other transfer targets in town, including quarterback Cade McNamara who has already committed to the Hawkeyes.

"My host was Cooper DeJean," TeSlaa said. "I didn’t know who he was coming in because I don’t follow college football very much, but I learned about him quickly. Dude is a great player and a great guy, and we had a lot of fun. I hung out with a lot of guys on the team and I felt like I fit in well."

"Also, I got a chance to hang out with Cade too, which was good so we can start that connection if we end up playing together down the road," said TeSlaa.

Sitting down the coaches, Iowa really likes TeSlaa's playmaking ability as an outside receiver with good size at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, and athleticism with a 4.54 forty, a 10'8" broad jump, and a 41" vertical.

"The coaching staff was great and I was very impressed with how they run things," TeSlaa said. "They have a solidified system that has brought them success and they are very smart and driven. They see me as primarily an outside receiver, but I’d play into the offensive scheme however they see me fit."

"Obviously, with Cade coming in, they’re looking for a receiver who can take the top off and make big plays so there would be a place for that too."

TeSlaa, who has offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, and Houston, has now made two official visits and is still deciding on his next move right now.

"I'm not sure yet," said TeSlaa. "Possibly looking to visit other schools, but not certain yet."