Wide receiver Jarriett Buie is headed to the University of Iowa. The 6-foot-3, 188-pound Tampa native announced his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes today after making an official visit to Iowa City in late October.

"I committed to Iowa because I feel like they really want me there," Buie told HawkeyeReport.com. "During the visit and talking with the coaches, they taught me valuable life lessons that I can apply to every day scenarios and that will especially benefit my future."

"Seeing how well everything is organized from the facilities to the meetings, they will help me become a better player," said Buie. "Also, I can count on the loyalty of the coaches being that Coach Ferentz has been there for so long."

"After discussing it with my family, this was the best option for me and my future," Buie said.

In addition to Iowa, Buie earned scholarship offers from Boston College, South Florida, Iowa State, Duke, Arkansas State, and Toledo, among others, during the recruiting process.

Overall, Buie is commitment No. 20 for the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2023.